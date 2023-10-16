New Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP takes his seat in the House of Commons

It is the honour of my life to have been elected as the MP for Rutherglen & Hamilton West.

Thank you to all those who helped deliver this result.

The largest thanks goes to all those who have put their trust in me. My promise in return is a simple one: I will be your champion. pic.twitter.com/mD1sTIN5yz

