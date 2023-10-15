Three charged after being arrested at pro-Palestine march

Israel-Hamas conflict

Three men have been charged with criminal offences which are alleged to have taken place at a pro-Palestine march through central London on Saturday.

The suspects were among 15 people arrested at the demonstration and will appear in court next month, the Metropolitan Police said.

Robert McKenzie, 68, was charged with intentionally causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress after he allegedly made racist comments to people gathered in Whitehall and police arresting him.

The pensioner, from Long Stratton in Norfolk, was carrying a Union Jack at the time but police have said this was “in no way” the reason for his arrest.

Aldib Nour, 20, was charged with possession of a knife in a public place after being arrested on King Charles Street.

They have both been bailed and will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 2.

Ibrahim Hlaiyil, 38, was charged with failing to comply with a requirement to remove a face covering and was bailed to appear at the same court on November 13.

A 20-year-old man was fined for throwing a firework in a public place.

Three youths have been referred to Youth Offending Teams for, respectively, assaulting an emergency worker, possession of a firework in a public place and failing to comply with a requirement to remove a face covering.

Detectives are continuing to make inquiries about three men arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and another arrested on suspicion of threatening behaviour.

They have all been bailed and a man arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a police vehicle has been released under investigation.

No further action has been taken against three people arrested at the demonstration.

Meanwhile, detectives investigating a public order offence are appealing for help identifying two women who were at the demonstration.

Both women are black and one was wearing a red top with a white neckline, a light blue face mask, blue and black trousers and was carrying a purple bag.

The other woman was wearing a red top and appears to have had an image of a paraglider stuck to her back.

Anyone who knows who the women are is urged to contact the force on 101 or @MetCC, with ref 3077/15oct.

Several small events held in the capital on Sunday passed off without any problems, Scotland Yard said, while officers continue to review footage of Saturday’s march.

The force said: “Where there is evidence of criminal offences having been committed, we will work to identify and arrest those responsible.

“We will look at both public order and counter-terrorism legislation when identifying any potential offences, and officers from both commands are working closely together.