⚠️ #LNRNEW – Points Failure at Euston

? All lines blocked in/out of Euston. As a result, trains to/from EUS subject to cancellations or delays up to 60 minutes.

? Major disruption is expected to continue until 13:00.

ℹ️ More details: https://t.co/OV2eWGcmVX

— London Northwestern Railway (@LNRailway) October 15, 2023