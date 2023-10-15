Nearly half of Scots say support should be at 60% before IndyRef2 – poll

Mike Russell and Humza Yousaf on the platform at the SNP conference

Nearly half of Scots have said independence support should be at 60% before a new referendum is held, according to a new poll.

A Savanta survey for Scotland On Sunday of 1,002 people found that 45% of Scots backed the plans, with 34% in opposition.

It was also supported by SNP supporters and those in favour of independence.

Speaking during his run for Bute House, First Minister Humza Yousaf said independence must become the “settled will” of the Scottish people.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn signed onto the First Minister’s motion stating their preferred course of action on independence (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The findings come as the SNP was meeting in Aberdeen for its annual conference, where it is due to decide on the next steps for independence.

A motion from the First Minister and Westminster leader Stephen Flynn initially stated their preferred course of action would be considering winning the most seats at a Westminster election a mandate that, through negotiations with the UK Government, must be put into “democratic effect”.

But reports suggested this could be amended to a majority of seats during the debate.

A poll by the same firm for the Scottish Sun showed the original plan was opposed by 57% of Scots, while 52% of SNP voters at the last Holyrood election backed it.

The same debate would also include a motion that would see the 2026 Holyrood election treated as a “de facto referendum”, with a majority of votes for independence-supporting parties being enough for Scotland to become independent.

The Scotland On Sunday poll suggested 46% of Scots opposed the idea, while 37% supported it.

Meanwhile, another survey by Panelbase for The Sunday Times found 47% of Scots believed no result at a general election would be enough for a mandate for Scottish independence.

Some 39% believed that any result would be enough for a mandate, but responses were spread across a number of different scenarios, with the SNP winning the most seats at an election garnering 15%, winning a majority of seats on 13%, winning a majority of votes on 11%.

The same poll also sought to gauge public opinion on taxation, with the First Minister favouring a more progressive approach.

Some 65% of respondents said those earning more than £28,000 should pay the same tax as the rest of the UK, with 16% saying they should pay less, and 10% saying tax should be higher.