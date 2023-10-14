Sunak promises to ‘stand with’ Israel and British Jews, a week on from attack

Israel-Hamas conflict

Rishi Sunak has promised “always” to stand with Israel, in a message to Britain’s Jewish community a week on from the attack by Hamas that left hundreds of Israeli civilians and soldiers dead.

The Prime Minister condemned the “evil” attack by the Palestinian militant group, in a message that happened as Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest, came to an end.

One week on from the unprecedented incursion, Mr Sunak pledged that the Government would protect the Jewish community from “shameful antisemitism”.

The Metropolitan Police said on Friday that London had seen a “massive increase” in antisemitic incidents since the conflict began.

The assault by Hamas has provoked a furious response from Israel, with fears that the conflict could escalate further in the days to come.

“We stand with Israel, not just today, not just tomorrow, but always.

“And I stand with you, the British Jewish community, not just today, not just tomorrow, but always. Am Yisrael Chai,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr Sunak said that he knew the coming days and weeks would be “very difficult”.

“No words can begin to describe the horror and barbarism unleashed in Israel a week ago. Daughters, sons, mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, grandparents taken from people in the cruellest and most horrific way possible.

“Hundreds of people have been killed, many wounded or missing and others living through the unimaginable agony of having a loved one kidnapped and held hostage.

“British citizens were among the victims. And as we continue to learn more, I know there are families here and in Israel in deep pain and torment.

“My thoughts and my heart go out to everyone suffering in the wake of these attacks.”

Rishi Sunak and Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis attending Finchley United Synagogue in central London, for victims and hostages of the Hamas attacks, on Monday (Lucy North/PA)

He also offered a message to the people of Israel.

“Britain is with you. What took place was an act of pure evil and Israel has every right to defend itself. We will do everything we can to support Israel in restoring the security it deserves.”

He told the British Jewish community: “I know you are hurting and reeling from these vile terrorist acts.

“At moments like this, when Jewish people are under attack in their homeland, Jewish people everywhere can feel less safe.

“We’ve seen intimidating behaviour and shameful antisemitism online and on our streets with attempts to stir up tensions. I say, not here.

“Not in Britain. Not in our country. Not in this century. We will do everything we possibly can to protect Jewish people in our country.