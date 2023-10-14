No winners sees lottery jackpot reach £5 million

Lottery tickets

Wednesday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £5 million after no players won the top prize in Saturday’s draw.

The winning Lotto numbers were 04, 27, 28, 31, 51 and 57 – while the bonus number was 48.

No-one matched all six numbers or five of the six numbers plus the bonus.

Set of balls four and draw machine Arthur were used.

Likewise, no-one won the £350,000 top prize for Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

Three ticket holders took home £13,000 each by matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 01, 06, 07, 16 and 36 – and the Thunderball was 07.

No ticket-holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.