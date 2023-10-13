No 10 announces £3 million to fund extra security for UK’s Jewish population

Israel-Hamas conflict

An additional £3 million will be committed to provide extra security for the UK’s Jewish population, No 10 announced.

The funding will be given to the Community Security Trust (CST) after the group, which acts on the behalf of British Jews on matters of policing and racism, said it had recorded a 400% spike in antisemitic incidents in the UK since Hamas’ attack on Israel at the weekend.

No 10 said the additional funding will enable the CST to place additional guards at schools it supports and allow for extra security staff outside synagogues on Friday nights and Saturday mornings when Jews are marking the sabbath.

It comes as some north London Jewish schools were said to have told parents to keep their children at home on Friday.

Torah Vodaas Primary School in Edgware, Ateres Beis Yaakov Primary School in Colindale, and Menorah High School in Neasden told parents they would not reopen until Monday, according to Sky News.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “This is now the third deadliest terror attack in the world since 1970. The United Kingdom must and will continue to stand in solidarity with Israel.

“At moments like this, when the Jewish people are under attack in their homeland, Jewish people everywhere can feel less safe.

“That is why we must do everything in our power to protect Jewish people everywhere in our country. If anything is standing in the way of keeping the Jewish community safe, we will fix it.”

A statement from CST said: “In Britain, CST has seen a serious increase in antisemitism against Jewish people and property. This is what happens when Israel is attacked or is at war.

“It happens because of Jew-hatred and for no other reason. CST’s mission is to stand against this hatred, to protect our community and its way of life.

People take part in a Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration near the Israeli Embassy in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“We are working in close partnership with police, government and all of our communal organisations, doing everything that we can to secure the physical and mental well-being of British Jews.

“At this time, we urge our community to be calm and resilient. Be vigilant, keep up to date with our latest security advice, and report antisemitism to police and CST.”

Mr Sunak convened representatives from UK policing and the Jewish community with ministers at Downing Street on Thursday for discussions on policing protests.

The roundtable, chaired by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, comes ahead of expected protests and marches taking place across the UK this weekend.

No 10 said specific guidance will be provided to police on the beat on where and when to intervene.