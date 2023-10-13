Nigel Farage opens new bank account with Lloyds

Nigel Farage speaks with protesters outside Downing Street

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage said on Friday that he has opened a bank account with Lloyds after falling out with his former bank Coutts.

The politician said that he had been “refused banking facilities” by 10 other banks before finding a new home with Lloyds.

“After being refused banking facilities by ten other banks, my banking issues are now over,” Mr Farage said in a statement posted on social media.

“I am pleased to say that Lloyd’s bank (sic) have opened business and personal accounts for me.”

He added: “It is good to see that at least one high street bank in this country is not politically prejudiced.

“I will continue to go on fighting for the millions who have been treated so badly by the big banks.”

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage said Coutts had moved to close his bank account (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Earlier this year Mr Farage was told that Coutts Bank, which is part of NatWest Group, was planning to shut his account.

In an internal report about Mr Farage the bank had said that its relationship with him would come to an end when he paid off his mortgage.

As a customer, Mr Farage had been “below commercial criteria for some time”, the report said.

It also mentioned potential reputational risks of being associated with the politician.

It is a story which claimed the job of NatWest boss Dame Alison Rose who left after it was revealed she had anonymously briefed a journalist about Mr Farage’s situation after he had gone public and directed anger at the bank.

It also sparked a review by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Initial findings suggest there is no evidence that people have had their bank accounts closed because of their political beliefs.