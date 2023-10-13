John Lewis hires new property boss from Royal Mail

John Lewis store

The John Lewis Partnership has appointed a new property chief to lead Dame Sharon White’s ambitious plans to expand into housing.

The retail group, which runs the department store chain and Waitrose supermarket business, said Royal Mail executive Martin Gafsen will become its director of property from November 15.

He will succeed Chris Harris, who unexpectedly stepped down from the position in June after more than five years.

Mr Gafsen joins from Royal Mail Group, where he was property and facilities director for the past 16 years.

In the new role, he will be in charge of the strategy and management of the partnership’s property portfolio.

Mr Gafsen said: “It’s a great privilege to join the partnership, home to two of the UK’s most loved brands.

“With an extensive and valuable property portfolio, we have an important role to play in ensuring it continues delivering value for the long-term benefit of customers and partners for generations to come.”

Berangere Michel, JLP’s executive director of finance, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Martin to the partnership.

“His wealth of experience will be instrumental in helping to deliver our future growth.