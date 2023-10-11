Olympians Hoy and Holmes join adventure swimmer for relay around Firth of Forth

Ross Edgley, Dame Kelly Holmes and Sir Chris Hoy

Two Olympic legends will join a long-distance adventure swimmer to compete in a relay triathlon along the coast of the Firth of Forth to raise awareness of marine conservation projects.

Long-distance swimmer and passionate environmentalist Ross Edgley will embark on another challenge in Scotland alongside Olympians Sir Chris Hoy and Dame Kelly Holmes, starting in the bay east of Silversands beach in Fife on Monday.

Edgley will swim 1.5 kilometres and meet Sir Chris at Silversands.

Sir Chris will then cycle 15.8 kilometres, including across the Forth Road Bridge, and meet Dame Kelly in Long Craig Gate, South Queensferry.

Dame Kelly will sprint the final 10 kilometres towards Cramond Beach and then on to Cramond Island.

Ross Edgley, left, and Sir Chris Hoy completed a challenge on Skye earlier this year (Andrew Woodhouse/Skye Commercial Photography/PA)

The race aims to raise awareness of Talisker Whisky’s ongoing support for charity Parley for the Oceans’s marine conservation projects.

The athletes will have to ensure their race times are quick so Dame Kelly is able to complete the final leg across the causeway towards Cramond Island before it is overcome by the tide.

They hope the race will raise awareness of the risks facing sea forests native to Talisker’s home on the Isle of Skye, Parley for the Oceans said.

Edgley said: “I am incredibly excited to be partnering with Talisker once more to undertake an epic race in the name of ocean conservation.

Double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes will join Ross Edgley and Sir Chris Hoy in the relay (Nick Potts/PA)

“The triathlon will be an awesome challenge and I am delighted to have two legendary sportspeople on my team to race in and alongside Scotland’s beautiful waters to Cramond Island, in the hope of beating the tide.

“The research being undertaken by Parley’s partners Heriot-Watt University and Plymouth Marine Laboratory could not be more important and it is an honour to compete in the stunning city that Heriot-Watt calls home. Bring it on.”

The relay will be Sir Chris and Edgley’s second challenge together.

Earlier this year, they raced each other at Loch Harport on Skye, with Sir Chris deemed the winner.