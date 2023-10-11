King condemns Hamas attacks as ‘barbaric acts’ of terrorism

King Charles

The King is “appalled” by and condemns the “barbaric acts” of terrorism in Israel, Buckingham Palace has said.

Charles is said to be “extremely concerned” about the situation and has asked to be actively updated in the wake of Hamas’ attacks.

A Palace spokesman said the monarch’s thoughts and prayers were with all of those suffering, especially those who had lost loved ones.

The Prince of Wales during a visit to the Church of Mary Magdalene on the Mount of Olives in East Jerusalem during a visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories in 2020 (Neil Hall/PA)

Israel has vowed unprecedented retaliation against the Palestinian militant group Hamas after its fighters stormed through the border fence on Saturday and shot hundreds of Israelis in their homes, on the streets and at an outdoor music festival.

The Israeli government has launched a major retaliation of air strikes on Gaza and stopped the passage of food, water, fuel and medicine into the territory.

The conflict has already claimed at least 2,100 lives on both sides, with fears it could escalate further.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “This is a situation His Majesty is extremely concerned about and he has asked to be kept actively updated.

“His thoughts and prayers are with all of those suffering, particularly those who have lost loved ones, but also those actively involved as we speak.”