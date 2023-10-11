James Cleverly

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has arrived in Israel in a sign of the UK’s “unwavering solidarity” following the Hamas attacks.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “The Foreign Secretary has arrived in Israel today to demonstrate the UK’s unwavering solidarity with the Israeli people following Hamas’ terrorist attacks.

“He will be meeting survivors of the attacks and senior Israeli leaders to outline UK support for Israel’s right to defend itself.”

It comes as the Israeli government continues to retaliate following the attack by Hamas over the weekend, with air strikes targeted at locations across the Gaza Strip.