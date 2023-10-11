Durham Cathedral transformed in the name of science

Luxmuralis

A sound and light experience is transforming the internal space of the 900-year-old Durham Cathedral in the name of science.

Collaborators Luxmuralis – artist Peter Walker and composer David Harper – have been inspired for their new show by DNA, elements and the contribution of great scientists in our understanding of the world around us.

By day the cathedral will open as normal, but after light falls, ticketed guests will be able to see the projections on the walls of the spectacular building, along with the aural creations of Mr Harper.

The pews have gone (..for now!) Only one day until the cathedral is illuminated with dazzling projections on the centuries-old architecture for Science by Luxmuralis?️✨ Tickets selling fast, don't miss out ?Book here➡️ https://t.co/pzsaw0EW1u pic.twitter.com/9eq7XaIRcW — Durham Cathedral (@durhamcathedral) October 10, 2023

A spokesman for the project said: “The artwork explores chemistry and biology and interprets artistically the scale of molecules, cells and DNA – as well as exploring the history of science, the contributions of science to humanity, and offers a reflection upon famous scientists past and present.”