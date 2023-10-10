Release of Sean Penn hostage satire delayed amid conflict in Israel and Gaza

Sean Penn

The release of a satirical TV series about war hostages starring Sean Penn has been delayed by ITV “in light of current events” after Hamas fighters attacked Israel.

Comedy C*A*U*G*H*T follows four Australian soldiers sent on a secret mission to a war-torn country where they are mistaken for Americans, captured and appear in a hostage video that goes viral.

According to the show’s synopsis: “When the soldiers reach celebrity status, they realise that being caught might just be the best thing that could have happened to them.”

The programme also stars Lost actor Matthew Fox, as well as series creator Kick Gurry.

It had been due to launch on streaming service ITVX on October 12.

Matthew Fox stars in satirical comedy C*A*U*G*H*T (Ian West/PA)

A statement from ITV said: “In light of current events, the launch date of C*A*U*G*H*T on ITVX will be delayed until further notice. We will be in touch when a new streaming date is confirmed.”

The show has also reportedly pulled out of TV trade show Mipcom in Cannes, France.

Penn serves as an executive producer and plays himself in the series.

At least two Britons have been killed after Hamas fighters attacked Israel, with another feared dead and more missing.

The Palestinian militant group – which is banned as a terrorist organisation by the UK Government – sent fighters across the border to Israel and fired thousands of rockets in an unprecedented attack on Saturday, which also saw a music festival targeted.

More than 900 people have been killed in Israel, according to the Israeli military, with authorities in Gaza saying about 700 have been killed in the territory and the West Bank, with dozens more taken hostage by Hamas.

Since the weekend’s atrocities, Israel has sealed the Gaza Strip off from food, fuel, medicine and other supplies, while launching retaliatory air strikes on the Hamas-ruled territory, which is home to 2.3 million people.