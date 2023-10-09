Whitehall staff to launch five-day strike

Mark Serwotka

Cleaners, security guards and support staff in three Whitehall departments will launch a five-day strike on Monday in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) employed by ISS will walk out at the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero, Department for Business & Trade and Department for Science, Innovation & Technology.

The union said the workers are angry at being offered a below-inflation 2.2% pay rise.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “We haven’t had a meeting with ISS for months, which is insulting.

“Our members are working alongside people earning more money, on better terms and conditions, while the company is making a vast profit at their expense.

“It’s time for ISS to pay our members a fair wage and time for the Government to end outsourcing and the resulting two-tier workforce.”