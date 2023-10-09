Humza Yousaf: My in-laws are trapped in Gaza after Hamas attack on Israel

Humza Yousaf

Scotland’s First Minister has said his parents in-law are “trapped” in Gaza after visiting family, leaving him worried if they will “make it through the night”.

The parents of Humza Yousaf’s wife, Nadia El-Nakla, were in Gaza visiting family when Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel this weekend, killing hundreds, according to reports.

Speaking to journalists on Monday, Mr Yousaf said: “As many will know, my wife is Palestinian, her mum and dad, my in-laws, who live in Dundee, live in Scotland, they’ve been in Gaza and are currently trapped in Gaza, I’m afraid.”

The couple went to visit the 92-year-old mother of Mr Yousaf’s father-in-law when the Hamas attack took place.

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla (Andrew Milligan/PA)

They have been told by Israeli authorities to leave because “Gaza will effectively be obliterated”, the First Minister said.

“Despite the best efforts of the British Foreign Office, nobody, nobody can guarantee them safe passage anywhere,” Mr Yousaf said.

“So I’m in a situation where, frankly, night by night, day by day, we don’t know whether or not my mother-in-law and father-in-law – who have nothing to do, as most Gazans don’t, with Hamas or with any terror attack – whether they will make it through the night or not.”

Mr Yousaf also issued an “unequivocal condemnation” of the Hamas attack.

He said: “We cannot sleep – we are constantly watching our phones.

“When our messages do get through, we’re waiting for a reply.”

He added: “I’m worried about my family – there will be many people, including in Scotland’s Jewish community for example, who will be really worried about their family in Israel that have come to harm.

“My thoughts go out to everybody, because innocent civilians have nothing to do with the conflict, they have nothing to do with Hamas terror, have nothing to do with the loss of life and they’re the ones often – innocent people – who are paying the price.”

He said he does not know how many Scots have been caught up in the fighting in Israel and Gaza.

The First Minister praised communications with the Foreign Office as “good”, but said it was not yet clear who was in the region and how they have been impacted.

He said: “I’m afraid not yet. I’ve asked both for the situations in terms of any Scottish Israelis that might be affected and impacted and any Scots in Gaza that might be impacted.