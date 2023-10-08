Rail strikes to continue ‘as long as it takes’ to resolve pay dispute

Mick Lynch

A rail union leader has pledged to continue with strike action in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions “for as long as it takes”.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) have been embroiled in the row for over a year, taking a series of strikes which have crippled services.

The RMT is currently re-balloting its members to ask if they want to continue taking industrial action.

General secretary Mick Lynch told a fringe meeting at the Labour Party’s annual conference in Liverpool that the union was committed to seeing the dispute through.

“We will continue with our strike action for as long as it takes.”

He said Labour should be supporting every worker involved in the wave of industrial disputes.

Mr Lynch also said he believes that 98% of people who responded to a consultation on the future of railway ticket offices were opposed to them closing.