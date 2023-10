Wilko: List of final 41 shops to close

Wilko store

Wilko will shut its final 41 shops on Sunday as the historic retailer departs high streets across the UK.

The retailer has been shutting shops across the country in recent weeks after failing to secure a rescue deal for the full business.

It will shut its last remaining group of stores at the end of the day’s trading.

The following stores will shut on Sunday October 8:

– Neath, Neath Port Talbot

– Bromley, London

– Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire

– Cardiff, Wales

– Selby, North Yorkshire

– Arnold, Nottinghamshire

– Portsmouth, Hampshire

– Oswestry, Shropshire

– Chester, Cheshire

– Hucknall, Nottinghamshire

– Ayr, South Ayrshire

– Widnes, Cheshire

– Horsham, West Sussex

– Birkenhead, Merseyside

– Kingston Centre, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

– Parkgate, Rotherham, South Yorkshire

– Perry Barr, Birmingham, West Midlands

– Castleford, West Yorkshire

– Porthmadog, Caernarfonshire

Wilko’s last remaining stores are closing