Wilko: List of final 41 shops to close

The retailer has been shutting shops across the country in recent weeks after failing to secure a rescue deal for the full business.

Wilko will shut its final 41 shops on Sunday as the historic retailer departs high streets across the UK.

It will shut its last remaining group of stores at the end of the day’s trading.

The following stores will shut on Sunday October 8:

Neath, Neath Port Talbot
Bromley, London
Carmarthen, Carmarthenshire
Cardiff, Wales
Selby, North Yorkshire
Arnold, Nottinghamshire
Portsmouth, Hampshire
Oswestry, Shropshire
Chester, Cheshire
Hucknall, Nottinghamshire
Ayr, South Ayrshire
Widnes, Cheshire
Horsham, West Sussex
Birkenhead, Merseyside
Kingston Centre, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
Parkgate, Rotherham, South Yorkshire
Perry Barr, Birmingham, West Midlands
Castleford, West Yorkshire
Porthmadog, Caernarfonshire

Brighouse, West Yorkshire
Chelmsley Wood, West Midlands
Swansea, Wales
Sunderland, Tyne and Wear
Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire
Silverlink, Newcastle, Tyne and Wear
Chesterfield, Derbyshire
Sutton, Surrey
Derby, Derbyshire
Scarborough, North Yorkshire
Crystal Peaks, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
Plymouth, Devon
Ely, Cambridgeshire
Loughborough, Leicestershire
Liverpool, Merseyside
Stratford, London
Newcastle upon Tyne, Tyne and Wear
Coventry, West Midlands
Sheffield, South Yorkshire
Exeter, Devon
Luton, Bedfordshire
Wood Green, London.

