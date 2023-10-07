Murder charge after man, 22, stabbed to death in south London

Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police, Keelen Morris Wong, 22.

A man has been charged with murder after a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death in Brixton.

Kyiza Sandiford, 23, appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with the murder of Keelen Morris Wong and possession of an offensive weapon.

It comes after Mr Wong was killed on Coldharbour Lane shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended but Mr Wong was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers, the Metropolitan Police said.

Sandiford, of Merton, was arrested on Tuesday.

He appeared at court and was remanded into custody until his next appearance at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Police appealed for witnesses (Nick Ansell/PA)

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been bailed, pending further inquiries, to a date in early January.

Another 15-year-old boy was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody.

Anyone who has information that may assist the investigation should call 101 or post via @MetCC ref CAD 5530/03OCT.