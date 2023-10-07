Kenny Logan delivers match ball for Scotland v Ireland in memory of Doddie Weir

Doddie Weir memorial

Ex-rugby player Kenny Logan delivered the match ball for Scotland’s World Cup clash against Ireland in memory of his friend Doddie Weir, along with his son.

Scotland international Weir died in November, aged 52, from motor neurone disease (MND) after a five-year battle, and his son, Hamish, delivered the match ball at the at Stade de France in Paris alongside Logan.

They took part in a 700-mile bike ride from Murrayfield, Edinburgh, to Paris, to raise funds for research into MND with 20 celebrities including Logan’s wife Gabby, ex-footballer Ally McCoist, television presenter Kirsty Gallacher and actor James Nesbitt.

The endurance challenge raised more than £440,000 for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

They've done it!! ? Kenny Logan's Rugby World Cup Challenge team have arrived in Paris following a grueling 7 days of cycling and walking covering 700 miles. Find out more about the challenge here: https://t.co/qcwwPPUKOc pic.twitter.com/1bIQUOXSss — My Name'5 Doddie Foundation (@MNDoddie5) October 7, 2023

Logan, who decided to take on the challenge during recovery from prostate cancer last year, said: “Delivering the match ball alongside Hamish was an incredible way to end what has been an incredible week.

“It’s been tough at times, but the atmosphere and camaraderie within the group has been incredible. It just shows you what’s possible when you have a purpose.

“We are all so incredibly motivated to end MND in memory of our pal Doddie.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported and donated. We hope the money we’ve raised will contribute to research that will find a cure.”

Hamish Weir, the son of the late Doddie Weir and Kenny Logan present the match ball (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Olivia Bird, My Name’5 Doddie’s research programme manager, said: “Congratulations to the team behind the challenge and of course Kenny Logan and his fellow walkers and cyclists.

“The money they have raised will fund significant research and help us towards our vision of a world free of MND.”

Also on the challenge was TV presenter and adventurer Jason Fox, who said: “It’s been an absolute epic travelling by bike and on foot all the way from Edinburgh to Paris for Kenny Logan’s Rugby World Cup Challenge.

“Huge congratulations to everyone who took part and made it happen, all for an incredible cause, MND research.”

The match finished with Ireland beating Scotland 36-14, ending Scotland’s participation in the tournament.