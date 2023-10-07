Doddie Weir’s son to join Kenny Logan on final leg of 700-mile MND challenge

Kenny Logan and Ally McCoist

The son of the late Doddie Weir will join sporting legend Kenny Logan to present the match ball for Scotland’s crunch rugby match in France following a 700-mile fundraising endurance challenge.

Logan has led a team of more than 20 celebrities and fundraisers on a cycle and walk from Murrayfield, Edinburgh, to deliver the ball to the Stade de France, located just outside Paris, to raise money for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

The foundation, which funds research into motor neurone disease (MND), was launched in 2017 by Weir, who died last November aged 52 after living with MND for six years.

The cyclists are due to finish their 700-mile challenge on Saturday and deliver the ball for the Scotland v Ireland Rugby World Cup pool B decider.

They have so far raised more than £400,000 for the foundation.

The team set off from Murrayfield in Edinburgh last weekend (Mark F Gibson/PA)

Hamish Weir will join Logan for the ball’s final stint on the pitch in front of the crowd of 80,000.

Logan, 51, said: “It will mean everything to have Hamish with me to take the ball out tonight.

“While his (Doddie’s) MND didn’t define him, we all hope his legacy will one day be a cure for this deadly disease.

“His family, and the foundation he set up, are the embodiment of that legacy, and it will be the biggest honour to walk out with Hamish in memory of Doddie – a truly great friend, and a great man.”

Logan decided to take on the challenge during recovery from prostate cancer last year.

Kenny Logan’s Rugby World Cup Challenge has involved stars including his TV presenter wife Gabby, football legend Ally McCoist, actors Jimmy Nesbitt and Jamie Bamber, TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, and adventurer Jason Fox.

Doddie Weir died last November after a six-year battle with MND (PA)

The fundraisers will be met by French dignitaries, Scotland’s Deputy First Minister Shona Robison, as well as thousands of rugby fans at the park.

Sporting stars including Paula Radcliffe, Peter Crouch, and Denise Lewis are among those who have sent messages of support to those taking part.

On Thursday, a reception was held at Brighton College, with Logan and the team piped through the gates before he gave a speech dedicated to Weir.

Logan said: “Doddie loved the pipes. He was a friend who if you were struggling would always put his arms around you.

“He was always laughing, a character, never down and you never saw him moan, even right at the end when he had MND – he never said ‘why’.

“His ambition was to help other people, and that’s why we’re here, to try and raise money to help the other people with MND. When he died he left a legacy, and we’ve got to try and finish it.”