What the papers say – October 6

British newspapers

The fallout from the Prime Minister’s speech at the Conservative Party conference continues to feature on the front of Friday’s newspaper front pages.

There is little agreement on the main story of the day, but several political stories figure strongly amid a range of choices.

The i harks back to Rishi Sunak’s speech and says the plan he spelled out for HS2 is already in doubt.

Friday’s i – “New HS2 plan is in doubt, 24 hours after Sunak speech” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nw7NiMtIpg — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) October 5, 2023

It also says Sir Keir Starmer will not revive HS2 if Labour win the next election, a line which is echoed in The Daily Telegraph. One of several papers to feature a picture of the Princess of Wales playing wheelchair rugby league, the Telegraph also reports on fears among ministers that the deportation of migrants to Rwanda could face another legal block.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Starmer will not bring HS2 back to life'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/BOCwLLThuF — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 5, 2023

The Guardian also focuses on the Labour leader, saying key figures from Labour’s 1997 election success have urged him to set out a clearer policy platform with much of the front page given over to the figures showing the warmest September on record.

There is more immigration on the front of the Daily Express, which reports on a poll which backs withdrawing from the European Convention of Human Rights to allow for more deportations, while The Independent says a rise in hate crimes against transgender people have been fuelled by politicians’ comments, according to the Home Office.

The Times focuses on the Crown Prosecution “opening the door” to mercy killings with its latest guidance, as well as saying Labour plan primary school children having to brush their teeth at school.

Away from politics, the Daily Mail reports on two members of nursing staff convicted of mistreating stroke patients.

The Metro concentrates on the trial for the murder of Ashley Dale in Liverpool, saying she was killed after a feud was reignited at the Glastonbury festival.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? ASHLEY SHOOTING TRIAL GLASTO ROW MACHINE GUN 'HIT' ? Council worker 'murdered in her home as drug rivals sought revenge over music festival fight' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/YJZdE7c6JY — Metro (@MetroUK) October 5, 2023

A suspected plot to kidnap This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby features on the front of The Sun, which says she is under round-the-clock guard with a man in custody.

On tomorrow's front page: Holly's kidnap plot terror – police arrest man aged 36 as she pulls out of This Morninghttps://t.co/LVh6MmbkJC pic.twitter.com/tif5IHS0y6 — The Sun (@TheSun) October 5, 2023

The Daily Mirror concentrates on the award winners at its Pride of Britain Awards, revealing former rugby league star Rob Burrow, his wife Lindsey and ex-Leeds colleague Kevin Sinfield will be honoured after raising more than £13 million to fight motor neurone disease.

Mortgages make the front of the Financial Times, which says Metro Bank has sounded out rivals about buying a third of its mortgage book to help its balance sheet.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday October 6 https://t.co/4ecMs7JmdY pic.twitter.com/XfmGZKGYQf — Financial Times (@FT) October 5, 2023