Draconid meteor shower to create celestial spectacle this weekend

Draconid meteor shower

Skygazers can catch a glimpse of a meteor shower over the weekend as the Earth moves through a cloud of cometary dust.

The Draconid meteor shower, also known as the Giacobinids, will peak on Sunday evening after nightfall, taking place from Friday until Tuesday, the University of Warwick has said.

Finding a location with minimal light pollution is recommended to fully enjoy the celestial event.

(PA Graphics)

It takes place every year and is one of the two meteor showers to light up the skies in October.

The shower originates from remnants of the comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner which orbits around the sun for six-and-a-half years.

Dr Minjae Kim, a research fellow from the Department of Physics at the University of Warwick, said: “The Draconid meteor shower will be active from October 6th to 10th, with its peak occurring around October 8 and 9.

“During this period, the moon will be in its Last Quarter phase, providing favourable conditions for observation. The optimal viewing time for this meteor shower is in the evening, after nightfall, as the radiant point of the shower reaches its highest point in that constellation of the night sky at this time.

The Draconid meteor shower seen in Northumberland in 2021 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“To fully appreciate this celestial event, minimal light pollution is ideal. Find a location with an unobstructed horizon that offers a clear view of the stars on a dark, cloud-free night.”

She added: “The Draconid meteor shower is not directly related to the Draco constellation; they simply appear to emanate from a point within it.”