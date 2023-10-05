Teenager in court charged with murder and attempted murder after triple stabbing

Police activity outside the Victoria Theatre in Fountain Street

A teenager accused of murder and attempted murder after a triple stabbing in Halifax has made his first appearance at crown court.

Rashane Douglas, 19, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon after the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called to reports of three men being assaulted on Commercial Street, in the centre of the West Yorkshire town, just before 3.50am.

Joshua Clark, 21, and Haidar Shah, 19, died in hospital. The third man, aged 18, received treatment for a non-life threatening injury.

Douglas, of Jade Place, Huddersfield, was not asked to enter pleas to any of the four charges when he appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday.

Appearing via video link from prison, Douglas spoke only to confirm his name during the brief hearing.