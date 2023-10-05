Country pub dating back to Hanoverian period to go under hammer

The Royal Oak

A country pub dating back to the Hanoverian period will be auctioned later this month.

The 300-year-old Royal Oak pub, near Bromyard Downs in Herefordshire, closed in 2020 but dates to the reign of George I.

The freehold establishment in Norton, around a mile from Bromyard, has a cottage on its 2.7-acre plot and will have a guide price of £275,000 in the livestreamed Bond Wolfe’s auction on October 26.

The pub is close to Bromyard Downs in Herefordshire (Bond Wolfe/PA)

James Mattin, managing director and auctioneer at Bond Wolfe, said The Royal Oak occupied an “idyllic location”.

He said: “This is a 300-year-old, character-filled public house that – until its closure in 2020 – offered a wide range of food and drink with a large, picturesque beer garden.

“This is an excellent opportunity to reopen and further develop the property to benefit from its sought-after location.”