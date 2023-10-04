Sunak announces crackdown on smoking

Smoking study

The legal age for buying tobacco should rise every year, the Prime Minister has said as he announced new proposals to crack down on smoking.

Rishi Sunak said more must be done to “try and stop teenagers taking up cigarettes in the first place”.

He told the Conservative party conference in Manchester that “a 14-year-old today will never legally be sold a cigarette,” under new legislation.

Our analysis has revealed that the most deprived communities in England won’t be smokefree until after 2050. 20 years behind the Government’s 2030 smokefree target for England. Read more on why the UK Government needs to make a #SmokefreeUK a priority ⬇ https://t.co/xuD90ymDXm — Cancer Research UK (@CR_UK) September 28, 2023

“If we are to do the right thing for our kids, we must try and stop teenagers taking up cigarettes in the first place,” he said.

“Because without a significant change thousands of children will start smoking in the coming years and have their lives cut short as a result.”

He added: “I propose that in future we raise the smoking age by one year every year.