Man in court accused of firearms and explosives offences

Hamilton Sheriff Court

A man has appeared in court charged with offences involving firearms and explosive substances after a bomb disposal squad search of a home.

Gordon Smith, 45, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday accused of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear or violence and making or possessing an explosive substance under suspicious circumstances.

He also faced further charges under the Firearms Act 1968, including having a firearm or ammunition without a certificate and having a type of automatic weapon.

He is further accused of behaving in a threating or abusive manner and breaching bail.

He made no plea, was committed for further examination and released on bail pending a further court appearance.