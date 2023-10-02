Met Office warns of heavy rain and potential flooding across Scotland

UK NewsPublished:

The national weather service has issued warnings covering from 3am on Wednesday until midnight on Friday.

Flood sign
Flood sign

Two yellow warnings of heavy rain have been issued by the Met Office in Scotland.

Scots have been warned of flooding and potential road closures due to the heavy rain, with the first weather warning in place from Wednesday October 4 from 3am, expected to last until about midnight.

The Met Office has warned of a “small chance” that homes and businesses could be flooded or damaged as a result, with a “slight” warning of power cuts also issued.

Impacted areas include Glasgow, Greenock, Ayrshire and Stirling, as well as much of Argyll and Bute.

A second yellow weather warning warns of heavy and persistent rain expected from 3pm on Thursday until midnight on Friday.

The affected area is also expected to increase to cover Glasgow, Ayrshire, Argyll and Bute, Dumfries and Galloway, Stirling, parts of the Highlands and Hebrides.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News