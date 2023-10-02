Met Office warns of heavy rain and potential flooding across Scotland

Flood sign

Two yellow warnings of heavy rain have been issued by the Met Office in Scotland.

Scots have been warned of flooding and potential road closures due to the heavy rain, with the first weather warning in place from Wednesday October 4 from 3am, expected to last until about midnight.

The Met Office has warned of a “small chance” that homes and businesses could be flooded or damaged as a result, with a “slight” warning of power cuts also issued.

Impacted areas include Glasgow, Greenock, Ayrshire and Stirling, as well as much of Argyll and Bute.

A second yellow weather warning warns of heavy and persistent rain expected from 3pm on Thursday until midnight on Friday.