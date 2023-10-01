Scottish Tory leader Ross hits out at ‘danger’ posed by Yousaf

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross

Humza Yousaf could lead Scotland into “disaster”, Douglas Ross warned as he set the Tories the task of winning back voters who had been “forgotten” by the SNP.

The Scottish Conservative leader claimed the First Minister was only interested in the Central Belt and was leaving behind voters in other areas and those who did not support independence.

With a general election expected in 2024, Mr Ross said the Tory party would pledge to fully dual the A9 to Inverness and the A96 “as soon as possible” – although he acknowledged transport was a devolved issue.

He also highlighted plans for a Local Policing Act and the recruitment of 1,000 extra officers.

Speaking at a fringe event at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, he took aim at Mr Yousaf’s record and his partnership with the “extremist” Scottish Greens.

“Humza Yousaf is a danger to Scotland,” Mr Ross said, warning “he could drive Scotland to disaster if we’re not careful”.

“We call him useless – but actually he’s reckless. He’s certainly more reckless than Nicola Sturgeon.

“On independence, he is more rash, irresponsible and hasty than even Nicola Sturgeon was at her worst.

“He is prepared to push harder and more aggressively than she did for independence.

“He has said it himself – in next year’s general election – even if he loses a bunch of his MPs but manages to squeak a majority by a single seat, no matter his share of the vote, he will declare independence.

“Even Nicola Sturgeon would have dismissed that plan as too far.”

Mr Ross claimed Mr Yousaf, who represents Glasgow Pollok and lives in the Dundee area, “only thinks of his own backyard” and does nothing for the rest of Scotland.

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf (Robert Perry/PA)

Mr Yousaf has insisted the Scottish Government is still “absolutely committed” to ensuring the A9, which runs from Perth to Inverness in the Highlands, is converted to dual carriageway.

The First Minister said the Government will update MSPs on the overall timescale for completing the dualling of the A9 “later this year”.

Mr Ross said: “There is no way that a similar situation would be tolerated on the M8.

“Yet because it concerns the north of the country it is repeatedly moved down the priority list.”

He gave a “cast iron” commitment to dual the road, but acknowledged it was a devolved matter for Holyrood.

But “pressure from the UK Government” and a large intake of Scottish Conservative MPs would “hold the SNP’s feet to the fire”, Mr Ross said.

SNP MSP Rona Mackay said: “The SNP has a strong track record in delivering for communities right across Scotland – from rolling out game-changing family and child benefits, to overseeing record staffing in our NHS, and supporting our farmers, crofters and agriculture sector.

“In contrast, the Tories at Westminster have ignored Scotland’s interests for decades; dragging us out of the EU against our will, short-changing the Scottish Government at every turn, and attempting a power grab on our Scottish Parliament by bypassing devolution.