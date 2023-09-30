What the papers say – September 30

British newspapers

Political stories dominate the front pages of Saturday’s newspapers with little agreement on the top story of the day.

The Daily Express and the i weekend are the only ones which opt for the same story as they focus on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s criticism of an “attack on the motorists” – the i saying the government is taking a “gamble on driver vote”.

Tomorrow's front page: Massive success for road users as Tories declare war on drivers is over! #tomorrowsfrontpagehttps://t.co/NSqb9S2Xy9 pic.twitter.com/4BlsichXmx — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 29, 2023

The i: Sunak and Johnson face ‘bombshell’ Covid inquiry evidence. » Hancock preparing todeliver ‘hard truths’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kREJWeP0rR — George Mann (@sgfmann) September 29, 2023

There is more political transport news on the front of The Independent, which says it has seen a “secret document” predicting Mr Sunak’s plan to cut HS2 would “lead to chaos”.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt features on the front page of The Times as he pledges to end the “vicious circle of ever-rising taxes” with plans to tackle of public services and reform the benefits systems.

The Times: We can’t let tax rises go on for ever, insists Hunt #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3S3WnLQ7EB — George Mann (@sgfmann) September 29, 2023

The Daily Telegraph focuses on Home Secretary Suella Braverman, saying she has turned down an approach from the Archbishop of Canterbury to discuss her comments on immigration.

? The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Braverman refuses talks with Welby over migration'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter?https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/JsO5GPW2gs — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 29, 2023

The Daily Mail concentrates on a poll which it says “shows Rishi a path to victory” at the next election, while it trails an interview with journalist Ava Evans after she found herself at the centre of the row which is engulfing GB News.

The death of 15-year-old Jessica Baker in a school bus crash which also killed the driver on the M53 dominates the Daily Mirror, which calls it a “tragedy on way to class”.

Daily Mirror: Tragedy on way to class #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qd2kcvDymI — George Mann (@sgfmann) September 29, 2023

The Sun rolls back the years at it looks back on David Beckham’s red card in the 1998 World Cup, saying his wife Victoria told a Netflix documentary on the couple she “still wants to kill people” for their treatment of the football star in the aftermath.

On tomorrow's front page: Posh: I still want to kill people who bullied Davidhttps://t.co/iM6JVcCZx4 pic.twitter.com/xdz7PnT11N — The Sun (@TheSun) September 29, 2023

The FT Weekend turns its attention to allegations which prompted Bernard Looney to resign as chief executive at BP.

Just published: front page of the FTWeekend, UK edition, for Saturday/Sunday 30 September/01 October pic.twitter.com/6Rg8gxbbZ9 — Financial Times (@FT) September 29, 2023

And the Daily Star reports on an issue guaranteed to cause an argument – pineapple on a pizza.