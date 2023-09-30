Football fan charged after ‘offensive comments about Munich air disaster’

Newcastle United stadium

A football fan has been charged with a public order offence after allegedly making offensive comments about the Munich air disaster in a video circulating on social media.

The footage circulated online after Newcastle United beat Manchester City at St James’ Park on Wednesday, Northumbria Police said.

Police were made aware of the video on Thursday and arrested the man a day later.

The 41-year-old, from North Shields, will appear in court at a later date and was bailed with conditions not to enter an exclusion zone around St James’ Park on match days, according to the force.

Superintendent Rob Bosson, of Northumbria Police, said: “First and foremost, I would like to stress that this type of behaviour has absolutely no place in our communities – and we take reports of this nature very seriously.

“As soon as we were made aware of the video, an investigation was immediately launched, with officers working hard to identify a suspect who has since been arrested and charged.”

A Newcastle United spokesperson said: “Tragedy-related chanting and gesturing is completely unacceptable and Newcastle United is committed to working with authorities and the wider football community to eradicate it.”

Eight Manchester United players died in the Munich air disaster in February 1958.