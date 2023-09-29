Union warns of further strike action by school support staff in Scotland

Unison members on strike

School support staff could take further strike action in a dispute over pay, a union has warned as it called for more clarity over the latest offer from employers.

Unison members in 24 local authorities in Scotland walked out for three days this week, leading to school closures across much of the country.

The union said the latest offer from council umbrella body Cosla was “too little, too late and too vague”.

In a letter to Cosla, it called for a copy of the revised pay scales which would apply to the latest offer, saying staff need the information to help them decide whether to accept it.

Mark Ferguson, Unison Scotland chair of the local government committee, said: “For Cosla to tell council staff to ‘sign up now and we’ll tell you how much you’ll get later’ just adds insult to the injury of the ongoing wait for a pay deal that should have been in wage packets in April.

Unison members walked out of Scotland’s schools for three days this week (Jane Barlow/PA)

“Most council staff want to know ‘what does this offer mean for me?’, but if the pay scales aren’t published, it’s impossible to know.

“Cosla must explain. And if it has any confidence its offer is fair, it would be putting pay scales on billboards rather than keeping them secret.”

Unison said its local government committee will meet early next week to discuss and agree the next stage of industrial action, with the details released in due course.

In the letter to Cosla, the union warned: “You will wish to note that future strike days are likely to be even bigger than the ones this week since we have welcomed several thousand new members to the Unison family over the last week.”

Unite and the GMB suspended strike action after the new deal was offered last week, opting to ballot their members, but Unison went ahead with a three-day walkout from Tuesday this week.

Following 3 days of strikes we have written to @COSLA & @scotgov – we still haven't received the revised pay scales for the latest offer. Transparency is key in negotiations, and we expect this information before our consultative ballot launches on Oct 2. #PayUpForCouncilStaff pic.twitter.com/9Fw8xKV6UV — UNISON Scotland (@unisonscot) September 28, 2023

It emerged on Wednesday that money used to compensate the survivors of historic abuse and provide school-level funding will be “re-profiled” as part of Cosla’s £80 million pay offer to non-teaching staff.

Scottish Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said there will be “no detriment” to either scheme as money is moved around within Government budgets to cover the pay deal.

Unison Scotland’s head of local government Johanna Baxter said: “The union will consult its council workers on the latest offer.

“But Cosla must come clean about how the offer will affect revised pay scales and clarify precisely where the money will come from.

“There’s considerable concern that channelling money from the Redress Scheme and Pupil Equity Funds will affect jobs and the services provided to vulnerable children.”

Cosla has said the new offer represents a minimum wage increase of £2,006 for those on the Scottish Government’s living wage and a minimum increase of £1,929 for workers who are earning above the living wage.

The living wage of £10.85 an hour will rise to £11.89 under the new offer, equivalent to a 9.6% increase – but Unison has said that remains a “real terms pay cut” and “below the rate of inflation”.