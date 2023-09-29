Teenager charged with murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam appears in court

UK NewsPublished:

The 17-year-old boy, who is also charged with possessing a knife, was remanded in custody.

Croydon stabbing
A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam, who was stabbed to death on her way to school in south London.

The boy, who has also been charged with possessing a knife, appeared before Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on October 3.

Elianne was wounded in the neck after getting off a bus in Wellesley Road, Croydon, at about 8.30am on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old suspect was arrested in New Addington just over an hour later.

Elianne’s family visited the scene where she died on Thursday evening as crowds gathered outside the police cordon and prayers were said.

She has been described by her family as the “light of our lives”. They said she was “bright and funny” and “had her whole life ahead of her”.

