DNA breakthrough for police investigating 1983 ‘cheese wire’ murder

George Murdoch

Police investigating the “cheese wire” murder of a taxi driver 40 years ago have made a DNA breakthrough that could help in their hunt for the killer.

George Murdoch, 58, was attacked on the evening of September 29 in 1983 after telling his control room he was heading to Culter.

He turned on to Pitfodels Station Road, on the outskirts of Aberdeen near the Deeside railway line, where he was attacked at around 8.45pm and later died.

A cheese wire was used in the attack.

Police said advancements in forensic analysis have now enabled a DNA profile to be identified which will help officers with their investigation.

There have been no arrests in connection with the murder of Mr Murdoch, known as Dod, and police continue to appeal for information.

Speaking on the 40-year anniversary, Detective Inspector James Callander said: “We have identified a DNA profile which may assist our ongoing inquiries.

“I would ask everyone to think back to the time George was murdered and if you have any information or concerns from around that time, please don’t dismiss it, and contact us.

“We are hopeful this DNA evidence will allow us to progress this inquiry for George’s family.”

Following a public appeal last year, detectives are still seeking information to identify a man who was seen wearing an Iron Maiden T-shirt in Wilson’s Sports Bar on Market Street in Aberdeen in 2015.

Police Scotland’s major investigation team continue to review the case.

Mr Murdoch’s family have urged anyone with information to contact police.

In a statement issued through police, they said: “Our family was rocked by what happened to Dod and it continues to affect us today.

“Forty years is a long time to go without all of the answers to what happened to him, but it’s never too late to see justice served and we urge anyone with any information that could assist the investigation, no matter what it is, to contact police.