Billionaire Lawrence Stroll’s Yew Tree consortium hikes stake in Aston Martin

Flags at Aston Martin headquarters near Gaydon, Warwickshire

Luxury car maker Aston Martin has revealed that billionaire backer Lawrence Stroll’s consortium has increased its stake in the business.

Shares in the Warwickshire-based car firm lifted higher as a result in early trading on Friday.

Mr Stroll’s Yew Tree Consortium agreed a deal to purchase 26 million more ordinary shares, Aston Martin told shareholders.

It means Yew Tree has increased its stake by 3.27% to 26.23% of the firm.

It remains short of the 30% threshold at which significant shareholders need to declare whether they intend to launch a takeover offer for a company.

Mr Stroll, whose son Lance Stroll is a Formula One driver, was made chairman of Aston Martin after he first invested in the company in 2020.

Mr Stroll said: “The Yew Tree Consortium is delighted to increase its ownership in the company by 3.27%.

“This additional investment demonstrates the Yew Tree Consortium’s continuing confidence and belief in the future of Aston Martin.

“The company has delivered a major turnaround since the Yew Tree Consortium’s initial investment three years ago.

“We have rebuilt this iconic company, transforming it into an ultra-luxury brand, with a portfolio of highly desirable, performance-driven cars.

“This increased investment demonstrates our continuing, long-term commitment to the company, our conviction for the future and the shareholder value the company will deliver.”