Trial date set for teenager charged with murdering baby when he was 16

Carl Alesbrook court case

A teenager charged with murdering a baby when he was 16 has been told he will face trial next April.

Carl Alesbrook is accused of killing four-month-old Elijah Shemwell, who died on January 5 2022.

Alesbrook, now 18, is also charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, and another count of inflicting GBH with intent, all between November 18 2021 and January 2 2022.

Appearing at Derby Crown Court on Thursday, Alesbrook was told he will face trial at the same court beginning on April 10 next year. It is estimated to last four to six weeks.

Adjourning proceedings, Judge Shaun Smith KC said: “You are going to be tried on this allegation in April of next year, and everyone is going to be working very hard on both sides to make sure this case is ready.

“I am going to have you back here on November 23.”

The defendant, of Upper Greenhill Gardens, Matlock, Derbyshire sat quietly throughout the hearing, dressed in a blue tracksuit.

Carl Alesbrook appeared at Derby Crown Court (Jacob King/PA)

Derbyshire Police said they were called to an address in Acorn Drive, Belper, on January 2 2022 after reports that a baby was in cardiac arrest.

Elijah was taken to hospital but died three days later.

Alesbrook was in a relationship with the boy’s mother, India Shemwell, at the time of Elijah’s death, police said.

Shemwell, 22, of Rose Hill Street, Derby, has been charged with two offences of cruelty to a person under 16, between December 31 2021 and January 2 2022.

She has been bailed and is due to appear at Derby Magistrates’ Court on October 26.

Judge Smith said that Alesbrook and Shemwell would enter pleas together on November 23.