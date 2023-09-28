Teenagers who have met violent deaths in London so far this year

Croydon stabbing

The girl who died in Croydon on Wednesday is the 15th teenage victim of homicide in London so far this year.

Of the young people killed, the vast majority, 13, were stabbed, while two were shot.

Here are details of those who died.

April 10 – Chima Osuji, 17, was fatally stabbed after being chased by an attacker in Chingford, east London.

Chima Osuji who was killed in Chingford on Easter Monday (Metropolitan Police/PA)

April 13 – Tyler McDermott, 17, died after being found with a gunshot wound in Norman Road, Tottenham, north London.

Tyler McDermott, who was shot in Tottenham (Metropolitan Police/PA)

May 5 – Wazabakana Elenda Jordan Kukabu, known as Jordan, 18, from Romford, Essex, was stabbed to death near Dagenham Heathway Underground Station.

Jordan Kukabu, 18, who died after being stabbed in May (Metropolitan Police/PA)

May 5 – Renell Charles, 16, a pupil at Kelmscott School in Walthamstow, was ambushed and fatally stabbed in the chest near his school.

Renell Charles, 16, who was fatally stabbed (Metropolitan Police/PA)

June 19 – Khaled Saleh, 17, was found with stab wounds in Paddington Green, central London.

June 26 – Victor Lee, 17, was found stabbed in a canal under Scrubs Lane, near Willesden Junction, west London.

Victor Lee, 17, from Ealing, who was found with stab wounds in a canal by Ladbroke Grove, in West London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

June 29 – Leonardo Reid, 15, was killed during a music video shoot in Elthorne Road, Archway, north London.

Leonardo Reid, 15, who along with a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death in Elthorne Road, Islington, London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

July 3 – Andre Salmon, 18, was riding a moped when he was shot in the chest in Stamford Road, Tottenham, north London.

Andre Salmon, 18, who was shot in north London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

July 9 – Rahaan Ahmed Amin, 16, was stabbed in the heart in West Ham Park in Newham, east London.

Rahaan Ahmed Amin, who died at the age of 17 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

July 14 – Claudyo Jauad Lafayette, 17, was killed in a fight in the street following a birthday party in Granville Road, Kilburn, north west London.

Claudyo Jauad Lafayette, 17, died following a birthday party (Metropolitan Police/PA)

July 28 – Stefan Valentine Balaban, 19, was stabbed in Whitchurch Lane, Edgware, north London.

Stefan Valentine Balaban, 19, died in Edgware, north London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

August 7 – Yusuf Mohamoud, 18, was found with fatal knife injuries near a supermarket in Regent’s Park Road, Finchley, north London.

September 4 – Anis Omar Zen, 19, was fatally stabbed in Masefield Avenue in Stanmore, north London.

September 20 – Max Moy Wheatley, 19, was stabbed in Jubilee Country Park close to Tent Peg Lane in Petts Wood, south east London.

Max Moy Wheatley died in a park in Petts Wood, south east London (Metropolitan Police/PA)