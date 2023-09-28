Pensions regulator staff announce further strike action over pay

Industrial strike

Staff working for The Pensions Regulator (TPR) have announced a further 14 days of strike action in a dispute over pay.

More than 280 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) will take action on October 11, 12, 17, 18, 23-27, 30 and 31 plus November 1-3.

The workers went on strike earlier this month after the union accused the organisation of being the only government department to refuse to implement the government’s recommended pay offer of 4.5-5%.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “TPR management’s disgraceful decision to give their staff less than anyone else has served only to backfire on them by making our members more determined than ever to secure a fair pay rise.