Family of teenage girl killed in rush hour horror expresses heartbreak

Croydon stabbing

The family of a 15-year-old girl fatally stabbed on her way to school has paid tribute to “the light of our lives”.

Elianne Andam was wounded in the neck after getting off a bus in Croydon, south London at around 8.30am on Tuesday, with members of the public rushing to try to save her.

On Thursday, her family said in a statement through police: ““Our hearts are broken by the senseless death of our daughter.

“Elianne was the light of our lives.

“She was bright and funny, with many friends who all adored her.

“She was only 15, and had her whole life ahead of her, with hopes and dreams for the future.

The scene in Croydon, south London, where a 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death (James Manning/PA)

“All those dreams have now been shattered.

“Our lives have fallen apart, along with that of our wider family.