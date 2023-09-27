Abandoned dog poised for ‘long and happy career’ after joining police force

Sid is now a fully licensed police dog (South Wales Police/PA)

An abandoned dog is poised for a “long and happy career” after joining a police force.

Sid, a Belgian Malinois, was found wandering the streets of Cardiff before being taken in by Cardiff Dogs Home.

He joined South Wales Police on a temporary basis when he became available for adoption.

The force said Sid had successfully passed his assessment and is now a fully licensed general purpose dog.

Inspector Elen Reeves said: “It’s been such a pleasure to watch PD Sid develop in his training since joining South Wales Police, from where he started as an abandoned dog wandering the streets of Cardiff to becoming a much-loved and valued member of TeamSWP, where we hope he will have a long and happy career with us here in the dog section.