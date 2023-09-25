What the papers say – September 25

British newspapers

A number of stories make up the UK’s news agenda on Monday, including the Army being brought in due to a mass police walkout, delays to the HS2 line and Marcus Rashford’s car crash.

The The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Express and The Times report soldiers will be drafted in to replace police officers due to a mass walkout after an officer was charged with murder.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Army called in as firearm officers put guns down'

Front Page – Rebellion by gun cops forces soldiers to step in

TIMES: Army on standby after revolt by armed police

The Independent says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are set to delay the HS2 northern line by up to seven years.

The Sun and the Daily Mirror feature a story on Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford who was “lucky to escape injury” in a late-night car crash.

On tomorrow's front page: Gran left 'very shaken' after late-night crash with Marcus Rashford's £700k Rolls Royce – but she had no idea who he was

The Daily Mail leads with a story on new plans by Mr Sunak to force convicted rapists to serve their full sentence.

More than 100 economists have warned Mr Sunak his net zero target delays will raise the cost of living, according to the i.

Monday's front page: Green target delay will raise cost of living, Sunak warned

Elsewhere, the Financial Times runs with a story on Russia succeeding to avoid G7 sanctions on “most of it’s oil exports”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday September 25

The Metro says almost 400,000 people spent 24 hours or more in A&E departments in 2022/23.

METRO: 24 hours in A&E now a reality