Met Police officer in court charged with misconduct in a public office

Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with seven counts of misconduct in a public office after allegedly misusing the police computer systems.

PC Mohammed Rahman, 38, of Maltings Close, London, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, after being charged on August 10.

The charges relate to Rahman allegedly misusing the police computer systems between 2018 and 2021.

Among the charges, it is alleged that while on duty, Rahman made searches relating to himself and family members, as well as looking up names, addresses, dates of birth of individuals, and information relating to an addresses, a vehicle registration and a telephone number.

Rahman was given bail until his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court on October 23.

The investigation has been carried out by the Met’s Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command under the direction of the Independent Office for Police Conduct.