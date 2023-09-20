What is net zero and how will it affect the public?

Offshore wind farm

The Prime Minister is expected to announce a set of delays to key climate policies designed to push the UK towards net zero.

Critics have said these delays jeopardise that goal while sending the wrong message internationally, though Rishi Sunak said his Government is still committed to the 2050 target.

The Prime Minister is expected to announce his change of plans later this week (Aaron Chown/PA)

What is net zero and why is the Prime Minister set to water down some of his Government’s climate commitments?

The PA news agency explains why the net zero by 2050 target exists and how adopting it would affect the British public.

– What does net zero mean?

A country is net zero when the amount of greenhouse gases it emits are equal to those it removes from the atmosphere, either through direct removal or capturing carbon dioxide as it is produced and storing it underground.

Other greenhouse gases such as nitrous oxides and methane can be cut by switching from fossil fuel-based systems, such as gas central heating and petrol or diesel in cars, for those powered by renewable electricity.

The UK has committed itself in law to becoming net zero by 2050 and because carbon removal technology has not yet been sufficiently developed, it must cut emissions in absolute terms to get close to the target.

– Why do we need to go net zero?

Rising greenhouse gases are heating the Earth’s atmosphere, which will eventually become unliveable for much of human civilisation unless emissions are curbed.

Each point of a degree of rise in the average global temperature brings escalating risks, with more extreme storms, heatwaves and wildfires, rising seas, spread of disease and degradation of the natural world on which the human food supply rests.

Scientists have also warned that going beyond the goals of the Paris Agreement, which aims to stop the global average temperature rising 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, could set off tipping points such as collapse of polar ice sheets, when the Earth would continue heating even if all emissions were balanced.

Drivers will eventually have to switch to electric cars, with the Government told to encourage their rollout (John Walton/PA)

The UK Government was the first major economy to legally commit itself to becoming net zero, setting the target in 2019, having previously promised to reduce emissions by 80% compared with 1990 levels by the same date.

– How will going net zero affect the public?

People will need to eventually change to electric cars and have low-carbon home heating systems such as heat pumps, as well as making their homes more energy efficient.

It is likely there will also have to be lifestyle changes such as switching to a more plant-based diet and flying less, as there is currently little room to slow emissions from farming and aviation without reducing demand.

The upfront cost of adopting new technology such as a heat pump is expensive although there are Government grants available.

Energy experts say switching to renewable power for home heating and transport would save people money in the long term as clean electricity is much cheaper than gas and it is not exposed to the same volatile international markets.

The Government’s climate advisers have calculated that the economic costs of going net zero would be less than those accrued by inaction, while it would also lead to “significant benefits to human health from better air quality, less noise, more active travel and a shift to healthier diets”.

– Why do some want to slow or abandon net zero plans?

Some Conservative MPs have been pressuring the Prime Minister to ditch green policies ahead of the general election expected next year after watching a Conservative candidate argue against the expansion of London’s ultra low emission zone and win the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election.

They say delaying policies designed to reach net zero would benefit households as they seek to draw a line between themselves and Labour.

– What do voters think of net zero?