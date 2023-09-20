Timeline: Ken Livingstone’s career in politics

UK NewsPublished:

PA looks at the key moments in the former London mayor’s life.

Labour anti-Semitism row
Labour anti-Semitism row

The news that Ken Livingstone, a figurehead in the Labour Party for 40 years, is ‘living with Alzheimer’s Disease’ follows a highly successful but divisive career in politics.

Here is a timeline of the key moments of his life and career:

– 17 June 1945: Ken Livingstone born in south London.

– 1969: Mr Livingstone joins the Labour Party.

– 1971: He is elected to Lambeth Borough Council.

– 1973: He gains a seat on the Greater London Council (GLC).

Livingstone/Demo/1
Ken Livingstone as GLC leader leading a march through London to demonstrate in support of public transport subsidies (PA)

– 1981: Labour take control of the GLC and Mr Livingstone is elected leader.

– 1986: After several high-profile clashes with Margaret Thatcher’s Tory government, the GLC is abolished.

– 1987: Mr Livingstone is elected MP for Brent East.

– 2000: He stands against official Labour candidate Frank Dobson to become Mayor of London.

– 2004: He wins the post again after being allowed back into the Labour fold.

– 2006: A High Court judge finds Mr Livingstone had made “unnecessarily offensive” and “indefensible” remarks likening a Jewish reporter to a Nazi concentration camp guard. But he is cleared of bringing the office of mayor into disrepute.

London Mayoral election
Ken Livingstone gives a speech in City Hall, London after Boris Johnson was re-elected Mayor of London (Lewis Whyld/PA)

– 2008: Mr Livingstone loses City Hall to Tory Boris Johnson.

– 2012: He is again beaten to the mayor’s job by Mr Johnson.

– 2016: He is suspended from the Labour Party for claiming Hitler supported Zionism in the 1930s “before he went mad and ended up killing six million Jews”.

– 2017: The former mayor avoids expulsion from the Labour Party at a disciplinary hearing, but is suspended for another year.

– March 2018: His suspension is extended again as new disciplinary probe launched.

– May 2018: Mr Livingstone resigns from Labour.

– January 2022: He applies to join the Green Party but his application is rejected.

– 20 September 2023: Mr Livingstone’s family confirm that he is living with Alzheimer’s Disease.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News