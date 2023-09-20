Johnson warns Sunak not to ‘falter’ or ‘lose ambition’ on climate crisis plans

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has warned Rishi Sunak not to “falter” on key climate crisis initiatives, arguing that heaping uncertainty on businesses could drive up prices for British families.

The former prime minister told the Conservative leader that he cannot afford to “lose our ambition for this country” as he argued policies were generating jobs and driving growth.

His intervention came as the Prime Minister prepared to give a speech from Downing Street in which he will water down policies aimed at getting Britain to net zero.

Rishi Sunak is set to water down net zero plans (Leon Neal/PA)

The plans have caused a split among green-minded Tory MPs and those who want to stall green plans in a bid to save costs on families.

The car industry has also reacted angrily, with Ford warning that delaying the ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles will “undermine” its needs from the Government.

In a statement, Mr Johnson said that businesses “must have certainty about our net zero commitments”.

“The green industrial revolution is already generating huge numbers of high quality jobs and helping to drive growth and level up our country,” he added.

“Business and industry – such as motor manufacturing – are rightly making vast investments in these new technologies.

“It is those investments that will produce a low-carbon future – at lower costs for British families.

“It is crucial that we give those businesses confidence that government is still committed to net zero and can see the way ahead.