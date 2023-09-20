Ford: Delaying petrol and diesel ban ‘undermines’ what we need from Government

A Ford sign

Delaying the ban on petrol and diesel new cars will “undermine” what manufacturer Ford needs from the Government, the company has warned.

It is being widely reported that the date for when conventionally fuelled new cars can no longer be sold in the UK will be pushed back from 2030 to 2035.

Lisa Brankin, who chairs Ford UK, said: “Our business needs three things from the UK Government: ambition, commitment and consistency.

“A relaxation of 2030 would undermine all three.

“We need the policy focus trained on bolstering the EV (electric vehicle) market in the short term and supporting consumers while headwinds are strong: infrastructure remains immature, tariffs loom and cost-of-living is high.”

The car industry has called for clarity

Another car maker, Stellantis, said “clarity is required from governments on important legislation”.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said high demand for electric cars within the UK is needed if more are to be built in the country.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “You want to build close to where you sell, so you need a strong market here in the UK to help secure future investment.

“The concern now is, does this cause consumers to delay their purchase?”

Mr Hawes, who is a key figure representing car makers in the UK, said he had heard “nothing” from ministers in the previous 24 hours.

?"To make this a reality consumers must want to make the switch, which requires from Govt a clear, consistent message, attractive incentives & charging infra that gives confidence rather than anxiety. Confusion & uncertainty will only hold them back”@MikeHawesSMMT on 2030 pic.twitter.com/Iqt9q6W4M7 — SMMT (@SMMT) September 20, 2023

SMMT figures show the private share of the market for battery electric new cars has already fallen from more than a third (36.2%) in the first half of 2022 to less than a quarter (24.2%) during the same period this year.

Demand has grown for fleet registrations, partly due to the lower company car tax for electric cars.

Mr Hawes said he was “assured” on Monday that the zero emission vehicles mandate – a requirement for manufacturers to increase the proportion of new cars and vans they sell that are zero emission – will still be introduced.

It is due to be implemented from the beginning of next year.

Mr Hawes said: “We’re trying to understand what is going to happen next between this sort of statement (on the 2030 ban) and that policy, and the message it sends consumers, which must be incredibly confusing.”

Ian Plummer, commercial director at online vehicle marketplace Auto Trader, said: “Pushing back the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel sales by five years is a hugely retrograde step which puts politics ahead of net zero goals.

“This U-turn will cause a huge headache for manufacturers, who are crying out for clarity and consistency, and it is hardly going to encourage the vast majority of drivers who are yet to buy an electric car to make the switch.

“Rather than grasp the challenge and use the tax system to ease concerns over affordability, the Prime Minister has taken the easy option with one eye on polling day.”

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: “With the car industry confident about its ability to make the switch away from pure petrol and diesel engines by 2030 whilst still meeting the appetite of the UK market for new cars, it is hard to see why anyone in No 10 thinks now is a good moment to row back.”

But Tory MP for Lincoln Karl McCartney described Rishi Sunak’s reported plans as “the common-sense decision”.

He said the “costs to normal drivers will be too high” if the 2030 ban is maintained.