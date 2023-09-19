Woman to be prosecuted for contempt of court over alleged jury sign

Trudi Warner court case

A 68-year-old woman is to be prosecuted for contempt of court after allegedly holding up a banner outside court calling on jurors to acquit Insulate Britain supporters, the Attorney General has announced.

Trudi Warner, 68, from Walthamstow in east London, was detained in March after allegedly targeting jurors in a trial at Inner London Crown Court before Judge Silas Reid.

Trudi Warner, 68, from Walthamstow, east London, and supporters holding up signs outside the Old Bailey in central London (Emily Pennink/PA)

In the trial, Judge Reid had instructed jurors to decide the case according to the law and evidence, and to set aside any views they might have about climate change and property insulation.

But on March 27, as members of the jury arrived at the court, Ms Warner allegedly held up a poster which stated: “Jurors, you have an absolute right to acquit a defendant according to your conscience.”

Now the Attorney General’s Office has released a statement confirming that legal proceedings would be launched against Ms Warner.

It said: “Contempt of court is a serious matter and the power to issue proceedings is used sparingly.

“When investigating potential contempt issues, the law officers assess whether the evidential test for the specific form of contempt is met.

“In this case, the law officers considered the deliberate act of doing something that interferes or creates a real risk of interference with the administration of justice, and whether it is in the public interest to begin proceedings for contempt.

“We can confirm the Solicitor General has determined to institute proceedings against Trudi Warner in the public interest, it will now be a matter for the court.”

It is understand that the case will be heard at the High Court on a date to be confirmed.