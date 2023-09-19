UK to host Global Investment Summit in November

In case you missed it, watch again the presentation of the?OECD Interim #EconomicOutlook “Confronting low growth and inflation” with OECD Secretary-General @MathiasCormann & Chief Economist @C_Lombardelli

Find out more about the Interim Economic Outlook➡️https://t.co/7SMwsc8Krd

— OECD ➡️ Better Policies for Better Lives (@OECD) September 19, 2023