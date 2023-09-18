Met receive report of alleged sex assault following Russell Brand news reports

Russell Brand

The Metropolitan Police have received a report of an alleged sexual assault following news reports about Russell Brand.

The 48-year-old comedian and actor has been accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films.

The Met said they have now received an allegation of sexual assault in Soho, central London, in 2003.

In a short statement, the force said: “On Sunday September 17, the Met received a report of a sexual assault which was alleged to have taken place in Soho in central London in 2003.

“Officers are in contact with the woman and will be providing her with support.