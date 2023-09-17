What the papers say – September 17

British newspapers

Accusations of rape and sexual abuse against actor and comedian Russell Brand lead several of the newspaper front pages on Sunday.

The Sunday Times broke the story in conjunction with Channel 4 and it dominates their front page.

The Sunday Telegraph, the Sunday Mirror, the Mail on Sunday and the Sun on Sunday also lead on the accusations against the star.

Elsewhere, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy wants to reset Britain’s foreign policy under a Labour government, according to The Observer.

The Sunday Express says millions of people are ditching the NHS and switching to private healthcare as waiting lists hit record levels.

The Independent features a story on prisoners having to wait five years behind bars before they come to trial due to a growing court backlog.